Peppers marked three tackles (one solo) and one sack Sunday against the Buccaneers.

With his 11th sack of the season, Peppers reached his final sack incentive and cashed in on $250,000 -- adding to the $500,000 he earned from his previous sack benchmarks of seven and nine. This is quite the remarkable accomplishment, seeing as he played just 40 of 67 defensive snaps Sunday, and he's been strictly a situational pass rusher all season. With a crucial seeding game against the Falcons on the horizon, expect Peppers to have ample opportunities to add to his sack total.