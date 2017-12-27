Panthers' Julius Peppers: Reaches 11 sacks
Peppers marked three tackles (one solo) and one sack Sunday against the Buccaneers.
With his 11th sack of the season, Peppers reached his final sack incentive and cashed in on $250,000 -- adding to the $500,000 he earned from his previous sack benchmarks of seven and nine. This is quite the remarkable accomplishment, seeing as he played just 40 of 67 defensive snaps Sunday, and he's been strictly a situational pass rusher all season. With a crucial seeding game against the Falcons on the horizon, expect Peppers to have ample opportunities to add to his sack total.
More News
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Sack total up to 10•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Tallies sack in win•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Now fourth all-time in sacks•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Continues sack streak•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Practices without limitations•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Limited Tuesday•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.