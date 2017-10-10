Panthers' Julius Peppers: Records another sack in victory
Peppers (shoulder) tallied two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Lions.
Peppers has been hot to start the season, as he now has 5.5 sacks in five games. The veteran has been in vintage form, and it appears he and the team have found a comfortable workload. He logged 29 defensive snaps (48.0 percent) Sunday, and figures to continue seeing similar usage going forward.
More News
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Playing Sunday•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Listed as questionable•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Adds two more sacks•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Late addition to injury report•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Posts pair of sacks•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...