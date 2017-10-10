Play

Peppers (shoulder) tallied two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Peppers has been hot to start the season, as he now has 5.5 sacks in five games. The veteran has been in vintage form, and it appears he and the team have found a comfortable workload. He logged 29 defensive snaps (48.0 percent) Sunday, and figures to continue seeing similar usage going forward.

