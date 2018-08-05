Panthers' Julius Peppers: Removed from PUP
Peppers (shoulder) passed his physical Sunday and has been removed from the PUP list, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Peppers has been recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and failed his pre-training camp physical. But, not even two weeks later, the defensive end has been medically cleared to return to the practice field. The Panthers are planning on easing the veteran back into the swing of things during training camp in order to ensure he is 100 percent for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Lands on PUP list•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Could continue rehab through minicamp•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Staying put in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Carolina or bust•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Sony Michel injury Fantasy fallout
Sony Michel will miss at least part of the preseason and potentially part of the regular season...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Williams
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...