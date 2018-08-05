Peppers (shoulder) passed his physical Sunday and has been removed from the PUP list, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Peppers has been recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and failed his pre-training camp physical. But, not even two weeks later, the defensive end has been medically cleared to return to the practice field. The Panthers are planning on easing the veteran back into the swing of things during training camp in order to ensure he is 100 percent for the start of the regular season.