Panthers' Julius Peppers: Rises to fourth in sacks
Peppers finished with 33 tackles (21 solo), 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two fumbles forced in 16 games played this season.
Peppers continued to evade father time, as he not only posted his tenth double-digit sack campaign at age 37, but moved into fourth all-time in the category in the process. Clearly still menace off the edge, Peppers tied teammate Mario Addison for the Panthers' team lead, with both players ranking just outside the top 10 league-wide. Peppers can rest assured knowing he's destined for the Hall of Fame whenever he opts to retire, but after such effectiveness, it's worth wondering whether he plans to continue to play as he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
