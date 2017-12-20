Panthers' Julius Peppers: Sack total up to 10
Peppers recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Facing off against his former team, Peppers was able to apply pressure to Aaron Rodgers, notching his 10th sack of the season. Despite playing rotationally for the Panthers -- he logged 54 percent of the team's defensive snaps Sunday -- Peppers continues to make his presence felt on the field.
