Panthers' Julius Peppers: Staying in Carolina
Peppers is re-signing with the Panthers on a one-year deal, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The 38-year-old defensive end had 33 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season, extending his remarkable streak to 10 consecutive years with at least seven sacks. He primarily saw the field on passing downs in 2017, playing 50.1 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps. Another double-digit sack campaign is a lot to ask for in a part-time role, but Peppers has proven that isn't out of the question. He had shoulder surgery in early February and expects to be back at full strength for the start of training camp.
