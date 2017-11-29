Peppers notched a sack in Sunday's win over the Jets, which brings his season total up to 8.5.

Peppers had gone two consecutive weeks without a sack, but made up for it Sunday. He also had three tackles (one solo) on the day. The veteran saw 38 snaps (54.0 percent), and figures to continue seeing a similar workload going forward.

