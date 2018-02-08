Panthers' Julius Peppers: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Peppers underwent surgery on his right shoulder Thursday.
Peppers posted on his Instagram account after the procedure that "everything went smooth," so the expectation is that he'll be at or near full strength when NFL training camps open in the summer. The veteran pass rusher, who will hit free agency this offseason, has yet to announce if he'll return for a 17th NFL campaign. If he does decide to play in 2018, Peppers should have no shortage of suitors interested in signing him to a short-term deal after he racked up 33 tackles and 11 sacks over 16 games while serving in a rotational role for the Panthers last season.
