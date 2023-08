Houston signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Houston's last Pro Bowl appearance was several years ago, but the 34-year-old has still shown the ability to be a solid pass rusher. In his last two seasons with the Ravens, he combined for 14 sacks in 29 contests, including 9.5 sacks last season. He'll likely have an opportunity to earn a starting with Carolina.