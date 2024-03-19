Strnad has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Strnad spent his first three seasons in Denver, but he will now get a fresh start with Carolina in 2024. He has suited up for every game of this three-year career, but he was primarily just a special teams contributor the past two seasons. The 27-year-old will now work to make an impression with his new team during offseason activities.
