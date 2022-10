Burris recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

Burris was signed to the active roster from the practice squad after Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) was placed on IR. Burris got the start at strong safety over Sean Chandler and made the most of his opportunity by finishing second on the team in tackle behind Damien Wilson. However, Carolina's defense struggled as a whole, so it's unclear if Burris will keep the starting gig moving forward.