Panthers' Juston Burris: Makes seven stops
RotoWire Staff
Dec 14, 2020
Burris finished with seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.
Burris placed second on the
Panthers in stops, bringing his season tally to 44 through 10 appearances. That total already marks a career high for Burris, who still has three games left to add to his account. More News
