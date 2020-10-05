site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Juston Burris: Makes six stops
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2020
Burris finished with six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
Burris made one tackle for loss and also defended a pass in Sunday's victory. The veteran has notched 14 stops in Carolina's past two games and will look to keep his momentum going in Week 5 versus the Falcons.
