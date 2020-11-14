site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Juston Burris: Officially activated
RotoWire Staff
Nov 14, 2020
1:33 pm ET
Burris (ribs) has been activated off injured reserve.
Burris spent the minimum amount of time on the IR required, as he has been sidelined for the previous three games. Barring any setbacks, the fifth-year safety figures to resume his starting role at strong safety.
