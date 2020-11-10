The Panthers designated Burris (ribs) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, marking the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Burris has missed three weeks and is eligible to return to action this Sunday against the Buccaneers. Whether that happens will depend on how he responds to the week of practice, but the fifth-year safety should reclaim the starting strong safety role upon return. Burris produced 24 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception through six games.