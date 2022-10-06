Burris was signed to the active roster from the team's practice squad Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Burris' addition to the active roster comes one day after fellow safety, Jeremy Chinn, was placed on IR due to a hamstring injury. Burris has played in 23 games for the Panthers between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and he did spend time starting at safety for the team last season. Whether he will start at free safety while Chinn is out, or backup Sean Chandler gets the nod, remains to be seen. Either way, Burris will be in a Panthers uniform when they host the 49ers on Sunday.