Clay caught his lone target for five yards in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

Clay hauled in the lone look his way, giving him his second career reception, but the 25-year-old could be in line for more snaps now that Curtis Samuel (ankle) has been ruled out for the season. While Brenton Bersin knows Carolina's playbook better, the shifty Clay sits ahead of him on the depth chart, trailing only Devin Funchess and Russell Shepard at the moment.