Panthers' Kaelin Clay: Hauls in lone target
Clay caught his lone target for a 12-yard gain in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints. He also lost a fumble on a punt return during the fourth quarter.
Clay returned a punt for a touchdown last week, but committed a costly error on special teams this time around. Besides his fumble, Clay's 13 receiving yards marked his most since joining the Panthers, but his spare usage in the passing game severely restricts his fantasy utility.
