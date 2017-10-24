Panthers' Kaelin Clay: Heading back to Carolina
Clay was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Tuesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Clay was traded to the Bills along with a 2019 seventh-round draft pick during roster cutdown weekend in exchange for cornerback Kevon Seymour. The Panthers now welcome back the speedy wideout, who recorded 126 receiving yards throughout the preseason. In order to make room for Clay on the roster, the Panthers placed Demetrious Cox (ankle) on injured reserve.
