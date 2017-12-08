Panthers' Kaelin Clay: Questionable with shoulder issue
Clay is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.
The injury prevented Clay from practicing Wednesday and rendered him a limited participant in sessions Thursday and Friday. Clay has logged more than 20 offensive snaps in each of the past three weeks, but has only been targeted five times in that span, hauling in two receptions. It may not be long until Damiere Byrd, who was activated from injured reserve ahead of last week's loss to the Saints, passes Clay up for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart at wide receiver.
