Clay rushed once for 29 yards and failed to haul in any of his three targets, but returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.

Clay didn't connect with quarterback Cam Newton, but his versatile skill set figures to serve him well with rookie Curtis Samuel sidelined for the remainder of the season. After flashing his shiftiness on a punt return and handoff, Clay will look to get more involved in the passing game Sunday in New Orleans.