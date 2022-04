The Panthers selected Barnes in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

Barnes ran the fastest 40 at the combine this year with a 4.23, which puts him near the top in terms of speed in the history of the event. His production at Baylor didn't quite match the elite athleticism he displayed, so there's still some development needed for him to be an impact player in the NFL. Still, an athlete like Barnes is a worthwhile longshot bet in the seventh round.