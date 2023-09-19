Hill looks set to step into a starting role for the Panthers with Shaq Thompson (lower leg) expected to miss the rest of the season, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Grugier-Hill replaced Thompson during Monday night's 20-17 loss to the Saints, handling 58 defensive snaps while racking up six tackles (five solo) and one sack. The development puts Grugier-Hill on the IDP fantasy radar heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks, but the Panthers' defense as a whole could struggle to replace both Thompson and Jaycee Horn (hamstring), who landed on short-term IR after sustaining an injury Week 1.