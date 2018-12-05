Panthers' Kawann Short: Adds to sack total

Short recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Short sacked Jameis Winston for a loss of 10 yards in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. The Panthers ended up racking up four sacks, though that wasn't enough to stop the Buccaneers. Poe now has three sacks on the season and his first since Week 1. He'll look to keep it going against a formidable Cleveland offensive line.

