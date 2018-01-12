Panthers' Kawann Short: Another outstanding campaign
Short finished the 2017 regular season with 49 tackles (27 solo), 7.5 sacks, two fumbles forced and one fumble recovery across 16 games.
Short continues to put up excellent numbers for an interior defensive lineman, evidencing just why Carolina awarded him a five-year, $80 million contract last offseason. For reference, only three defensive tackles posted more sacks than Short this season, yet none of them totaled more tackles. With an average of 53 tackles along with a combined 24.5 sacks over the last three seasons, the 28-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best players in the NFL at his position.
