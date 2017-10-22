Panthers' Kawann Short: Continues strong form

Short posted three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.

Short has now tallied four sacks in Carolina's last four outings. He'll look to keep them coming when the Panthers travel to Tampa Bay next Sunday.

