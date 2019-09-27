Panthers' Kawann Short: Draws questionable tag
Short (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Short sat out Week 3 versus the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, but he appears to have made progress in his recovery. If the veteran defensive end is able to take the field versus Houston, he'll likely play his usual starting role.
