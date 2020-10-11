Short (shoulder) exited Sunday's 23-16 win against the Falcons and was deemed out for the remainder of the contest, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

An injury-plagued campaign continues for the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, as Short was also forced to sit out Weeks 2 and 3 due to a foot issue. Unfortunately, the injury woes extend back into 2019 as well, as Short missed 14 games last year because of a shoulder injury. The eight-year NFL veteran had five tackles in his two appearances heading into Sunday, but he remains without a sack on the season so far.