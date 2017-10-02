Play

Panthers' Kawann Short: Gets first sack

Short finished with two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.

Short has become notorious for slow starts, as besides his 2013 rookie season, he's never managed a sack before Week 4 of a campaign. Considering he now sports 18 sacks through his last 36 games, however, fantasy owners can expect Short to pick up the pace going forward.

