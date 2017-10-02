Panthers' Kawann Short: Gets first sack
Short finished with two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.
Short has become notorious for slow starts, as besides his 2013 rookie season, he's never managed a sack before Week 4 of a campaign. Considering he now sports 18 sacks through his last 36 games, however, fantasy owners can expect Short to pick up the pace going forward.
More News
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: No tackles Thursday•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Practices in pads Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Inks five-year, $80M contract•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Gets franchise tag from Panthers•
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...