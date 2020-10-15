Head coach Matt Rhule said that Short (shoulder) will be placed on injured reserve Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

This transaction became inevitable once Rhule clarified Wednesday that Short would require season-ending surgery. Short earned two Pro-Bowl nods over his first six years in the NFL, but given his latest setback, he will end up playing just five games between 2019 and 2020 combined. The 31-year-old missed 14 games last season due to a torn rotator cuff, and his 2020 campaign has been limited to just three appearances because of yet another shoulder injury.