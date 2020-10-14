Short (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Short has already missed two weeks with a foot issue this season, and now his status for Sunday's game against the Bears appears to be in jeopardy due to a shoulder injury that he picked up in last week's win over Atlanta. If Short can't go, Zach Kerr should return to a starting role on the interior of Carolina's defensive line.
