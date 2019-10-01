Panthers' Kawann Short: Lands on IR

Short will be placed on injured reserve after having season-ending shoulder surgery, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Short has tried to get healthy enough to play in the last two games with a partially torn rotator cuff, but the team has decided it's in Short's best interest to "undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and focus on his rehab and get ready for next season." In his place, a rotation of Vernon Butler and Efe Obada are expected to work in at defensive end.