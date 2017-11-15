Panthers' Kawann Short: Leads team in tackles
Short posted seven tackles (one solo) in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.
Short surprisingly led the Panthers in stops, setting a season high in the process. Through 10 weeks, Short now boasts 32 tackles, four sacks and a fumble forced.
