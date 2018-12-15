Panthers' Kawann Short: Listed as doubtful

Short (calf) is doubtful for Monday's contest against the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Head coach Ron Rivera suggested he "still has no concern" regarding Short's status, which seems puzzling given the defensive tackle has been unable to practice all week. If Short were to be ruled out, Vernon Butler would step in at defensive tackle, but it seems likely that information will get sorted out until closer to kickoff.

More News
Our Latest Stories