Panthers' Kawann Short: Makes two sacks Sunday
Short had three solo tackles and two sacks against the Vikings on Sunday.
Short accrued 51 of 74 defensive snaps Sunday. Getting to Vikings QB Case Keenum twice is quite the accomplishment, as Keenum boasts the second-best sack percentage in the league (3.58 percent). With a Week 15 matchup against QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, it'll be tough to replicate this performance.
