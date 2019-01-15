Panthers' Kawann Short: Misses first games of career

Short finished the 2018 regular season with 42 tackles (29 solo), three sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games played.

Short was rested for Carolina's final two games while nursing a calf injury, marking the first couple absences of his six-year career. Although he remained a menacing interior presence, registering a personal-best 10 stuffs this term, the veteran didn't get to the quarterback as much as usual. After two sacks in Week 1, Short only managed one the rest of the season. Considering he racked up 24.5 over the prior three years, Short should be eager to get back to his best in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories