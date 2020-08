Short said Sunday that he's nearly regained full range of motion with his shoulder, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Short underwent shoulder surgery back in October and spent the rest of the 2019 campaign on injured reserve. He managed to avoid the PUP list to kick off training camp, so Short still looks on track to make a full recovery in time to kick off Week 1. The starting defensive tackle is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $80.5 million deal.