Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Short (shoulder) will require season-ending surgery, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
Rhule added that Short would be placed on injured reserve, though the Panthers may wait a few days to make the transaction official. Short finishes his season with six tackles in three games, marking another abbreviated campaign for the defensive tackle after he played just two games in 2019 before undergoing another shoulder surgery in 2019. According to Dales, Short's latest health setback is to the shoulder opposite from the one that required surgery last season.
