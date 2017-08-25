Play

Panthers' Kawann Short: No tackles Thursday

Short failed to record a tackle in Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars.

Short has rightfully featured sparingly during the preseason after signing a five-year, $80 million contract this offseason. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old should be geared up for the regular season, when he'll look to put together a third straight year with at least 55 tackles and six sacks.

