Panthers' Kawann Short: Not ready for Week 3

Short (shoulder) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Arizona, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

The team was reportedly "cautiously optimistic" to suit up Sunday, but as evidenced by this news, couldn't shake the injury. With Short sidelined, expect Vernon Davis to get the start at one of the defensive end spot for Sunday's contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories