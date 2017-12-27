Panthers' Kawann Short: Notches 1.5 sacks Sunday
Short compiled five tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Shorts stellar performance comes one week removed from being blanked across the fantasy stat line in Week 15 against the Packers. This kind of inconsistency can be difficult for fantasy owners to deal with in the midst of fantasy championships, especially against Matt Ryan, who has been sacked on just 4.5 percent of his dropbacks, ranking eighth in the league in said category.
