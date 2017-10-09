Panthers' Kawann Short: Notches two sacks
Short finished with three solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
Short endured a slow start to this season, but has gone on to notch three sacks over Carolina's past two games. The imposing defensive tackle will look to keep it going this Thursday versus the Eagles.
