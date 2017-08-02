Panthers' Kawann Short: Nursing hamstring injury
Short is dealing with a hamstring issue, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The severity regarding the injury is relatively unknown. Look for more updates over the next several days to get a better indication of his availability.
More News
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Inks five-year, $80M contract•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Gets franchise tag from Panthers•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Will likely receive franchise tag•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Sack number slips•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Two sacks Sunday•
-
Panthers' Kawann Short: Sack against Falcons•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...