Panthers' Kawann Short: Practices in pads Sunday

Short (hamstring) practiced in pads on Sunday, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.

Short has been dealing with a tweaked hamstring for over a week now but it finally looks as if things are starting to turn in the right direction for the 28-year-old. While it's great to see him back in action, it's also important to be wary of the nature of hamstring injuries. How he feels over the next several weeks should provide a clear indication of how ready he'll be for Week 1.