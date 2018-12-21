Panthers' Kawann Short: Questionable for Sunday

Short (calf) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Short may have received the questionable tag, but coach Ron Rivera said Friday he would "be surprised if he doesn't play." The 29-year-old played through the injury Week 15 and was on the field for 47 of 75 defensive snaps, a fairly standard workload for the defensive tackle.

