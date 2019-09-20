Play

Panthers' Kawann Short: Questionable tag

Short (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The team is "cautiously optimistic" that Short will be ready to play, according to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer. Short has made four solo tackles through two games. If he's unable to go, expect Vernon Davis to replace him at defensive end.

