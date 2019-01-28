Panthers' Kawann Short: Replacement at Pro Bowl
Short went to Sunday's Pro Bowl as a replacement for Rams defensive end Aaron Donald.
Short missed the final two games of the season with a calf injury, but it seems he's healthy again. The soon-to-be 30-year-old remains under contract in 2019 with another gaudy $17 million cap hit.
