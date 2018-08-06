Panthers' Kawann Short: Returns to practice

Short (hand) suited up for Panthers practice Monday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Short was also spotted without a cast on his left hand. Ranked as the No. 3 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus last year behind Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, Short's full recovery guarantees his starting position. Having recorded 24.5 sacks over the last three seasons, the 28-year-old enters the 2018 season as an elite player at his position.

