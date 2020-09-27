Short (foot) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

The two-time Pro Bowler was doubtful coming into the weekend, but now he's officially been ruled out. This development is discouraging news for a Panthers defense that has so far permitted an NFL-worst six rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs. That weakness may become especially glaring Week 3, as Carolina takes on a Chargers team that leads the NFL with 41.5 rush attempts per game. As Short sits, Zach Kerr will pick up his fifth start since the start of 2019.

