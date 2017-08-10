Panthers' Kawann Short: Starting in preseason opener
Short (hamstring) was a starter in the Panthers' preseason opener Wednesday against the Texans, Joe Person of the team's official site reports.
Short recently missed a few days of practice with a hamstring injury, but the fact he started in Wednesday's preseason game suggests he should be completely good to go moving forward.
